Meeting Discussed Suggestions To Improve Zakat Distribution System

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Focal person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar, Asif Khan Thursday chaired a meeting being convened to discuss suggestions and devise a plan to ensure transparent distribution of Zakat among needy people.

The meeting was attended by District Chairman Zakat Sattar Khalil, Zakat Officer Shah Hassan and Chairmen of Local Zakat Committees.

The meeting was told that Rs 260 million have been distributed among needy people under Guzara allowance while Rs 20 million have been disbursed among deserving families under Jahaiz Fund.

It was said that the provincial government would forward recommendations to increase allocations for jahaiz and scholarships funds.

Chairing the meeting, Asif Khan said the efforts were afoot to ensure transparency in zakat distribution and bring further improvement in the system.

He also appreciated working of zakat committees and said the financial assistance of needy, deserving and students would be continued in future.

