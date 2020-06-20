Meeting discussed targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Mushtaq Hussain on Friday chaired a meeting convened to discuss targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from July 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Mushtaq Hussain on Friday chaired a meeting convened to discuss targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from July 13.

The meeting held in Deputy Commissioner Office among others was attended by District Health Officer, District Khateeb and concerned officials of health department.

The meeting was told that 406520 children of below five years age group would be targeted in the campaign that would continue till July 17.

It was said that 86 medical officers, 344 areas In charge, 1259 mobile teams and 93 teams with fixed duties have been deputed.

Addressing the meeting, ADC directed polio teams to visit each and every household for achieving target of the campaign. He also directed teams aware and placate families that are unwilling to vaccinate their children against polio.

He also directed foolproof security to polio teams and urged the people to cooperate with them for future of their children and to save them from permanent crippling.