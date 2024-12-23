Meeting discussed traffic improvement system on highway

Divisional Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi presided over an important meeting on Monday at his office to improve the main highway's traffic system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi presided over an important meeting on Monday at his office to improve the main highway's traffic system.

The meeting was attended by DIG Sukkur Police Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, Director (Maintenance) NHA Jahangir Larik, along with officers from the Motorway Police and Regional Transport Authorities of Sukkur and Khairpur Mirs.

The divisional commissioner expressed his condolences over the tragic accident that occurred a few days ago at Baberlo Bypass, resulting in the loss of five precious lives and sought briefings from the NHA and Motorway Police regarding the incident.

Commissioner Sukkur directed that no public transport vehicles be allowed to park at Baberlo Bypass or City Point Sukkur under any circumstances.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur and Khairpur, as well as the police, to ensure that passenger vehicles are allowed to stop only at designated bus terminals. He noted that improperly placed U-turns are a significant cause of accidents.

Commissioner Abbasi stated that large pits have been dug for the ongoing development work on the flyover, and due to inadequate lighting and lack of traffic indicators, there is a heightened risk of further accidents.

He instructed National Highway Authority officials to ensure proper lighting arrangements at the site of flyover within three days and submit a report. He also directed the deputy commissioners of Sukkur and Khairpur to strictly enforce the ban on parking near the site of flyover at Babarlo bypass, as vehicles continue to park there, posing a danger to passengers.

He emphasized that the straight crossing on the highway leading from Sukkur to Khairpur should be immediately closed to prevent accidents and traffic congestion. The commissioner pointed out that coaches stop at City Point, and rickshaws parked on the road cause blockages and other problems.

He ordered that no buses should be allowed to stop at City Point and instructed that buses halt only at bus terminals. Furthermore, he directed the imposition of Section 144 to prevent vehicle parking at City Point.

On this occasion, DIG Sukkur Police Faisal Abdullah instructed the Motorway Police to ensure that overloaded vehicles are not allowed to stop on the roads. Jahangir Lark, Director of Maintenance at the National Highway Authority (NHA), stated that work on lighting at the flyover site has been started and stressed that overloaded vehicles should not be permitted as they cause damage to the lighting systems.

Deputy Superintendent Police of Motorway Police Muhammad Yousaf stated that small and large vehicles cross through U-turns, and most accidents occur due to heavy vehicles applying sudden brakes. He further mentioned that the absence of an underpass or overhead bridge at Babarlou Bypass also creates traffic problems and challenges.

He explained that overloaded vehicles are fined daily, and meetings are also held with sugar mills in this regard. The DSP added that a permanent vehicle of the Motorway Police is stationed to address traffic issues caused by ongoing flyover construction work.