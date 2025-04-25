Meeting discussed wheat procurement system

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir in the chair discussed implementation of Punjab government’s modern and transparent wheat procurement system

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir in the chair discussed implementation of Punjab government’s modern and transparent wheat procurement system.

The meeting was attended by farmers, brokers, flour mill owners, and officials from the Food and Agriculture departments, among others. The participants received a detailed briefing on the Electronic Warehouse Receipt System (e-WRS), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the traditional wheat procurement process. Under the system, notified warehouses have been established where farmers could store their wheat free of charge for up to four months.

Once the wheat is stored, farmers will receive an electronic receipt, which could be used to obtain up to 70 percent of the wheat’s value as an interest-free loan from the Bank of Punjab. The innovative system allowed farmers to sell their produce at favorable market rates within the four-month window without having to physically retrieve their wheat. Transactions will be conducted based solely on the receipt, and the warehouse staff will directly deliver the wheat to the buyers.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Zafar Malik, District Food Controller Adeel Ahmed, and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Dr. Lubna Nazir emphasized that the initiative will be a game-changer for small and medium-scale farmers, offering them timely financial assistance, insured storage, and protection from exploitation by middlemen.

The facility is currently available to landowners with holdings between 5 to 50 acres, while special assistance is being provided to small-scale farmers owning 1 to 5 acres of land. These farmers are being granted financial support of Rs. 5,000 per acre through the Kisan Card to help preserve their crop and reduce pressure to sell immediately after harvest.

DC directed all departments to launch an awareness campaign to ensure that maximum farmers benefit from the scheme. She further stated that the policy will play a pivotal role in strengthening the agricultural economy, empowering farmers financially, and curbing hoarding of wheat stocks.