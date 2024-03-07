Open Menu

Meeting Discusses 16 Road Construction, Repair Projects

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Meeting discusses 16 road construction, repair projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sialkot meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain at the DC office committee room.

Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Naveed Ashraf, Tariq Subhani, Arshad Warraich, Khurram Virk and Rana Fiaz attended the meeting. The meeting discussed 16 road construction and repair projects in Sialkot district. In total, Rs 2.152 billion would be spent on construction and repair of 226-km-long roads.

The MPAs said most of Sialkot district roads were in a dilapidated condition and their construction was their first priority.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain asked the MPAs for a list of proposed projects to improve road infrastructure on the instructions of the Punjab government and said that the local authorities of C&W should perform their duties honestly and diligently to ensure quality of road construction and repair projects and ensure that projects are sustainable.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Provincial Assembly Road Sialkot Billion

Recent Stories

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

8 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

56 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan