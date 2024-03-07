Meeting Discusses 16 Road Construction, Repair Projects
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sialkot meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain at the DC office committee room.
Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Naveed Ashraf, Tariq Subhani, Arshad Warraich, Khurram Virk and Rana Fiaz attended the meeting. The meeting discussed 16 road construction and repair projects in Sialkot district. In total, Rs 2.152 billion would be spent on construction and repair of 226-km-long roads.
The MPAs said most of Sialkot district roads were in a dilapidated condition and their construction was their first priority.
DC Muhammad Zulqarnain asked the MPAs for a list of proposed projects to improve road infrastructure on the instructions of the Punjab government and said that the local authorities of C&W should perform their duties honestly and diligently to ensure quality of road construction and repair projects and ensure that projects are sustainable.
Recent Stories
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Business community demands 20-year economic recovery plan5 minutes ago
-
Nisar Khuhro, Mehtab Dahar, two others sworn in as MPA5 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes seminar on Women’s day5 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC meets delegation from University of Sussex, UK5 minutes ago
-
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces8 minutes ago
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on PM Shehbaz15 minutes ago
-
City receives drizzle in morning15 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal15 minutes ago
-
President grants special remission to children, women prisoners15 minutes ago
-
Sanjrani addresses retiring Senators at farewell gathering25 minutes ago
-
Mehran University’s senate approves budget of 4817.538 million rupees for 2023-2425 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses illegal occupation of ETPB properties25 minutes ago