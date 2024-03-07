Meeting discusses 16 road construction, repair projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sialkot meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain at the DC office committee room.

Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Naveed Ashraf, Tariq Subhani, Arshad Warraich, Khurram Virk and Rana Fiaz attended the meeting. The meeting discussed 16 road construction and repair projects in Sialkot district. In total, Rs 2.152 billion would be spent on construction and repair of 226-km-long roads.

The MPAs said most of Sialkot district roads were in a dilapidated condition and their construction was their first priority.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain asked the MPAs for a list of proposed projects to improve road infrastructure on the instructions of the Punjab government and said that the local authorities of C&W should perform their duties honestly and diligently to ensure quality of road construction and repair projects and ensure that projects are sustainable.