Meeting Discusses Achievements, Challenges, Future Roadmap Of Higher Education Department.

Published February 26, 2025

Meeting discusses achievements, challenges, future roadmap of higher education department.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Wednesday chaired a high level meeting that was being convened to discuss key initiatives, achievements, challenges and future roadmap of higher education department.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Wednesday chaired a high level meeting that was being convened to discuss key initiatives, achievements, challenges and future roadmap of higher education department.

On the occasion, Secretary Higher Education briefed that the meeting about significant developments higher education sector focusing enhancing of transparency, improving academic standards and aligning education with market needs. Key initiatives including structured transfer system, academic programs, digital training programs, various scholarship schemes to support deserving students, review of universities' financial status and other institutional matters were also discussed.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah emphasized the importance of structural reforms in higher education sector directing establishment of a Higher Education Reform Working Group to formulate a policy document.

He also highlighted key priorities to enhance education system including optimal allocation of teaching staff, designing education programs in alignment with industry requirements, strengthening monitoring systems and encouraging collaboration between academic institutions and industry to equip students with entrepreneurial skills and promote job creation.

