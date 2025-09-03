Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here at the Provincial Assembly Secretariat with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati in the chair on Wednesday.

Besides, the Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Arshad Ayub Khan and officials of the Local Government Department and District Mansehra Local Government, TMA officers also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati said that this meeting has been called so that all stakeholders, including the Minister for Local Government, are present in one place to take immediate practical steps to activate Tehsil Tanawal.

He said that Tehsil Tanawal has been officially given the status of a tehsil and its notification has also been issued, however, the TMA has not yet been activated there, due to which the people are facing difficulties.

For this purpose, today's meeting has been called to ensure practical progress. The Speaker further said that necessary arrangements will be initiated on a temporary basis until the permanent establishment of TMA in Tanawal.

In this regard, it was decided that the affairs of Tehsil Tanawal should be immediately activated under the supervision of the Mansehra TMA office.

Initially, an office will be established there and a permanent officer will be appointed, while vehicles will also be provided for sanitation.

