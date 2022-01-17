UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Agreement With UK On Return Of Convicted Persons

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Meeting discusses agreement with UK on return of convicted persons

An important meeting on agreement with the government of United Kingdom for return of convicted persons was held here at Ministry of Interior on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :An important meeting on agreement with the government of United Kingdom for return of convicted persons was held here at Ministry of Interior on Monday.

During the meeting, the special ministerial committee which was constituted by the Federal cabinet made several important decisions on agreement between Pakistan and UK on return of convicted persons.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The committee decided to sign this agreement in the better interest of the public.

It also decided for further consultation with the UK government before presenting it in the cabinet.

Under the agreement, both countries can return back their convicted persons to their respective countries. As per agreement only court convicted citizens will be permitted to return back to the country.

The first round of dialogue was held in October 2019 related to the agreement on return of convicted persons.

