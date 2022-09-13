Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz chaired the 38th meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday and discussed anti-dengue measures in Sialkot district.

The meeting was informed that during dengue fever surveillance, a total of 8,578 suspected patients were tested for dengue, and 20 of those were found positive. Cases of six other suspected patients were under surveillance.

The meeting was attended by District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr.

Ahmad Nasir, District Health Officer Dr. Waseem Mirza, XEN Public Health Abdul Waheed, Civil Defence Officer Khalid, Entomologist Saharish Khalid and local officials of all relevant departments.

The ADCG said that the data on dengue disease showed that dengue vectors were present in the environment.

He said that so far a total of 1,213 complaints had been received on the complaint portal and all redressed.