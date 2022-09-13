UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Anti-dengue Measures

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz chaired the 38th meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday and discussed anti-dengue measures in Sialkot district.

The meeting was informed that during dengue fever surveillance, a total of 8,578 suspected patients were tested for dengue, and 20 of those were found positive. Cases of six other suspected patients were under surveillance.

The meeting was attended by District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr.

Ahmad Nasir, District Health Officer Dr. Waseem Mirza, XEN Public Health Abdul Waheed, Civil Defence Officer Khalid, Entomologist Saharish Khalid and local officials of all relevant departments.

The ADCG said that the data on dengue disease showed that dengue vectors were present in the environment.

He said that so far a total of 1,213 complaints had been received on the complaint portal and all redressed.

Related Topics

Dengue Nasir Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

15 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

32 minutes ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

43 minutes ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

59 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

2 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.