Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Anti-dengue Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo here on Thursday to discuss the anti-dengue measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo here on Thursday to discuss the anti-dengue measures.

An assessment of dengue prevention across the district was conducted.

The ADC emphasised the need to intensify surveillance activities and ordered to ensure continuous checking of dengue larvae hotspots.

He directed all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities in order to effectively prevent dengue while teams working on dengue prevention should be active in the field.

The purpose of holding two regular meetings per week is to ensure vigilance in dengue prevention, so negligence should be avoided, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue All

Recent Stories

Photo exhibition 'Imagination of My Story' held

Photo exhibition 'Imagination of My Story' held

1 hour ago
 World teams invited at International Rescue Challe ..

World teams invited at International Rescue Challenge-2024

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects 78,238 power pilferers in 230 days

LESCO detects 78,238 power pilferers in 230 days

1 hour ago
 2600 uplift projects near completion across South ..

2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab

1 hour ago
 Project Director SFERP for early completion of roa ..

Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..

2 hours ago
 Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival b ..

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

2 hours ago
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

2 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hop ..

London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

2 hours ago
 Entire road work completed before forthcoming mons ..

Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro

2 hours ago
 Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in ..

Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final

2 hours ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

2 hours ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan