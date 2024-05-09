Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo here on Thursday to discuss the anti-dengue measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo here on Thursday to discuss the anti-dengue measures.

An assessment of dengue prevention across the district was conducted.

The ADC emphasised the need to intensify surveillance activities and ordered to ensure continuous checking of dengue larvae hotspots.

He directed all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities in order to effectively prevent dengue while teams working on dengue prevention should be active in the field.

The purpose of holding two regular meetings per week is to ensure vigilance in dengue prevention, so negligence should be avoided, he added.