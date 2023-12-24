Meeting discusses arrangements for anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sargodha Umar Farooq has said that no child should remain without vaccination during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from January 8 in the district, in which more than 0.6 million children up to five years old age would be vaccinated.

While presiding over a review meeting at his office on Sunday, he said the polio team members should perform their duties efficiently. He advised that anti-polio teams should also be available at bus stands. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority must play an active role, he added.

The ADCG directed that children should be informed about benefits of polio vaccination at educational institutions.

He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of the district. He said members of polio teams should be trained to perform their duties in a better way, committees should be formed at the tehsil level for monitoring of teams.

The meeting was informed that the door-to-door campaign would continue from January 8 to January 10. The left-out children would be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on January 11-12. A total of 3,331 teams would work in the field during the polio campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Aslam Asad and other officers concerned.