Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Arrangements For Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Meeting discusses arrangements for anti-polio drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sargodha Umar Farooq has said that no child should remain without vaccination during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from January 8 in the district, in which more than 0.6 million children up to five years old age would be vaccinated.

While presiding over a review meeting at his office on Sunday, he said the polio team members should perform their duties efficiently. He advised that anti-polio teams should also be available at bus stands. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority must play an active role, he added.

The ADCG directed that children should be informed about benefits of polio vaccination at educational institutions.

He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of the district. He said members of polio teams should be trained to perform their duties in a better way, committees should be formed at the tehsil level for monitoring of teams.

The meeting was informed that the door-to-door campaign would continue from January 8 to January 10. The left-out children would be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on January 11-12. A total of 3,331 teams would work in the field during the polio campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Aslam Asad and other officers concerned.

Related Topics

Polio Sargodha January Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

14 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

15 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

15 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

15 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

15 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan