Meeting Discusses Arrangements For Besakhi Mela

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Meeting discusses arrangements for Besakhi Mela

A meeting with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad in the chair Tuesday discussed preparations for holding Besakhi Mela next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting with Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad in the chair Tuesday discussed preparations for holding Besakhi Mela next month.

Officials of Pak Army, Rangers, Punjab Police, FIA , home and foreign affairs as well as the district administration, railways, etc., participated in the meeting.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Muhammad Imran Gondal briefed the meeting about complete schedule and arrangements for the Mela.

Additional Secretary Shrines Muhammad Tariq Wazir told the meeting that about 3,000 Sikh yatrees would arrive in Pakistan through Wahga border crossing on April 12.

They would leave for Hasanabdal on the same day. The central ceremony of the festival would be held there on April 14. After that they would leave for Nankana Sahib on April 15.

The Sikh Yatrees would visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on April 16 and perform their religious rituals. The Yatrees would reach Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on April 17 and visit Kartarpur on April 20.

The Yatrees would return to their homeland India through Wahga border crossing on April 22.

The ETPB Chairman told the meeting that foolproof security as well as accommodation arrangements would be made for the Yatrees.

