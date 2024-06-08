Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the authorities concerned that comprehensive arrangements should be made for vendors and buyers at temporary cattle markets/sale points, including Model Cattle Market, in all districts of the division regarding Eidul-Azha celebrations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the authorities concerned that comprehensive arrangements should be made for vendors and buyers at temporary cattle markets/sale points, including Model Cattle Market, in all districts of the division regarding Eidul-Azha celebrations.

He emphasised that there should be shed arrangements, drinking water, lights, parking, washrooms, and other facilities at cattle markets.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting on Saturday and stressed that there should be no compromise on such arrangements at any cost. He said that he himself would visit sale points to check the arrangements. He said besides sale points, there should be strict enforcement of restrictions on buying and selling sacrificial animals in urban areas. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure smooth traffic flow and presence of all relevant staff on duty at cattle markets.

The commissioner said, "Standard meal arrangements at hotels in markets should be ensured, along with place for offering prayers."

The meeting was informed that Punjab Cattle Market Management Company had set up four temporary sale points on Eidul Azha.

Temporary sale points in Sargodha have been set up at Salem Road Bhalwal, Khushab City, MM Alam Road Mianwali, and Khansar Road Bhakkar, which will remain functional until 10th of Zilhaj.

Additionally, the company's 10 markets would also remain functional during their respective days. It was decided in the meeting that if needed, the company's permanent market could also be kept operational until Eid.

The meeting further informed that no fee was being charged for buying and selling at cattle markets and temporary sale points under the district administration throughout the division. However, the Cattle Market Management Company will charge Rs. 500 for big animals and Rs. 100 for small animals at temporary sale points.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Additional Commissioner Sargodha Tariq Parvaiz, CO District Council, and CO Cattle Market Management Company Dr. Aftab, along with Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar participated via video link.