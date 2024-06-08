Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Arrangements For Eidul Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the authorities concerned that comprehensive arrangements should be made for vendors and buyers at temporary cattle markets/sale points, including Model Cattle Market, in all districts of the division regarding Eidul-Azha celebrations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the authorities concerned that comprehensive arrangements should be made for vendors and buyers at temporary cattle markets/sale points, including Model Cattle Market, in all districts of the division regarding Eidul-Azha celebrations.

He emphasised that there should be shed arrangements, drinking water, lights, parking, washrooms, and other facilities at cattle markets.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting on Saturday and stressed that there should be no compromise on such arrangements at any cost. He said that he himself would visit sale points to check the arrangements. He said besides sale points, there should be strict enforcement of restrictions on buying and selling sacrificial animals in urban areas. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure smooth traffic flow and presence of all relevant staff on duty at cattle markets.

The commissioner said, "Standard meal arrangements at hotels in markets should be ensured, along with place for offering prayers."

The meeting was informed that Punjab Cattle Market Management Company had set up four temporary sale points on Eidul Azha.

Temporary sale points in Sargodha have been set up at Salem Road Bhalwal, Khushab City, MM Alam Road Mianwali, and Khansar Road Bhakkar, which will remain functional until 10th of Zilhaj.

Additionally, the company's 10 markets would also remain functional during their respective days. It was decided in the meeting that if needed, the company's permanent market could also be kept operational until Eid.

The meeting further informed that no fee was being charged for buying and selling at cattle markets and temporary sale points under the district administration throughout the division. However, the Cattle Market Management Company will charge Rs. 500 for big animals and Rs. 100 for small animals at temporary sale points.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Additional Commissioner Sargodha Tariq Parvaiz, CO District Council, and CO Cattle Market Management Company Dr. Aftab, along with Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar participated via video link.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Company Visit Road Traffic Sale Salem Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Bhalwal Market All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands

9 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain

18 minutes ago
 DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bil ..

DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery

1 second ago
 KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill dev ..

KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH

3 seconds ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day h ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China

4 seconds ago
 8th meeting of KP cabinet held, discusses key init ..

8th meeting of KP cabinet held, discusses key initiatives to strengthen KP Polic ..

10 minutes ago
Seamless Hajj operation enables Pakistani pilgrims ..

Seamless Hajj operation enables Pakistani pilgrims to focus on spiritual journey

10 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade ..

Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn

2 hours ago
 Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as p ..

Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to ..

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyred constables

2 hours ago
 Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encro ..

Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor ..

2 hours ago
 CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwa ..

CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan