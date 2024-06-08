Meeting Discusses Arrangements For Eidul Azha
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the authorities concerned that comprehensive arrangements should be made for vendors and buyers at temporary cattle markets/sale points, including Model Cattle Market, in all districts of the division regarding Eidul-Azha celebrations
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the authorities concerned that comprehensive arrangements should be made for vendors and buyers at temporary cattle markets/sale points, including Model Cattle Market, in all districts of the division regarding Eidul-Azha celebrations.
He emphasised that there should be shed arrangements, drinking water, lights, parking, washrooms, and other facilities at cattle markets.
He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting on Saturday and stressed that there should be no compromise on such arrangements at any cost. He said that he himself would visit sale points to check the arrangements. He said besides sale points, there should be strict enforcement of restrictions on buying and selling sacrificial animals in urban areas. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure smooth traffic flow and presence of all relevant staff on duty at cattle markets.
The commissioner said, "Standard meal arrangements at hotels in markets should be ensured, along with place for offering prayers."
The meeting was informed that Punjab Cattle Market Management Company had set up four temporary sale points on Eidul Azha.
Temporary sale points in Sargodha have been set up at Salem Road Bhalwal, Khushab City, MM Alam Road Mianwali, and Khansar Road Bhakkar, which will remain functional until 10th of Zilhaj.
Additionally, the company's 10 markets would also remain functional during their respective days. It was decided in the meeting that if needed, the company's permanent market could also be kept operational until Eid.
The meeting further informed that no fee was being charged for buying and selling at cattle markets and temporary sale points under the district administration throughout the division. However, the Cattle Market Management Company will charge Rs. 500 for big animals and Rs. 100 for small animals at temporary sale points.
In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Additional Commissioner Sargodha Tariq Parvaiz, CO District Council, and CO Cattle Market Management Company Dr. Aftab, along with Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar participated via video link.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China
8th meeting of KP cabinet held, discusses key initiatives to strengthen KP Polic ..
Seamless Hajj operation enables Pakistani pilgrims to focus on spiritual journey
Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyred constables
Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor ..
CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery1 second ago
-
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH3 seconds ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China4 seconds ago
-
8th meeting of KP cabinet held, discusses key initiatives to strengthen KP Police10 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn2 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyred constables2 hours ago
-
Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital2 hours ago
-
Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livestock card & farmers’ ..2 hours ago
-
Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament starts at Astore2 hours ago
-
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects2 hours ago