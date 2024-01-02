Meeting discusses arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign

Commissioner Malakand, Saqib Raza Aslam on Tuesday chaired a meeting and discussed arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from Jan 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Malakand, Saqib Raza Aslam on Tuesday chaired a meeting and discussed arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from Jan 8.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, polio coordinators and concerned officials. The meeting was briefed about preparations and arrangements being completed for the campaign.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements for the campaign and concurred to provide needed help and cover to polio workers and strict monitoring of the vaccination process.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner directed all concerned departments to develop a liaison and achieve targets of vaccination.

He also urged people to cooperate with polio workers and said that it is our collective responsibility to wipe out polio for the future of coming generations.

