Meeting Discusses Arrangements Of Upcoming Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday held a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming general elections.

Various matters related to election preparations, transportation, security, emergency services, communication, monitoring through CCTV cameras and providing facilities to the citizens during the elections were discussed.

The District Election Commissioner Sukkur provided detailed information about election preparations.

The DC emphasized the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of elections, providing all services and facilities at polling centres, including water, electricity, facilities for disabled individuals, ramps and other amenities.

Additionally, security, emergency services, healthcare facilities, fire-fighting equipment, CCTV recording and transportation for polling staff were all addressed to ensure successful elections.

