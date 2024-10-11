Meeting discusses aviation standards, passenger services

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Director Aviation Security (AVSEC) of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Air Commodore (retd) Shaid Qadir met Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti, Vice Chairman SIAL Fraz Akram Awan, and CEO Sialkot International Airport Ltd.

The meeting involved discussing compliance with aviation standards, enhancing airport infrastructure, improving passenger services, and ensuring safety protocols aligned with national and international regulations.

The meeting foster cooperation between the airport and aviation authorities, ensuring SIAL's smooth operation and continued growth.