LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting Tuesday discussed preparations and arrangements for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad presided the meeting, according to official sources.

Celebrations will start from Nov 5 which would continue till Nov 15, 2019.

The main ceremony in this regard would be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on Nov 12.

Development and renovation work would be carried out at Janumashtan and all gurdwaras would be decorated and beautified. All arrangements including food, accommodation and transport were discussed at the meeting.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satunat Singh, Board Secretary Tariq Khan Wazir, representatives of Rangers, Police, Customs, Railways, Immigrations and other departments concerned attended the meeting.