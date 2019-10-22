UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discusses Baba Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Meeting discusses Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satunat Singh, General Secretary Sardar Ameer Singh, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal besides representatives of Pakistan Army, Police Rangers, Customs, Railway, Immigration and other departments attended it.

A large number of Sikh yatrees will come to Pakistan from India and all over the world for participating in the celebrations. While a new Langer Hall had been inaugurated for yatrees in Janaumasthan.

The ETPB chairman said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special directions for making best arrangements for the birth celebrations. All related departments would perform their responsibilities in this regard. Foolproof security arrangements would be made for the guests coming from all over the world.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal said Indian Sikh yatrees would arrive here via Wahga Railway station through special trains on November 5-6. While central ceremony would be observed in Nankana Sahib on November 12 in which thousands of sikh yatrees would participate.

The sikh yatrees will go back home to India on Nov 15 through special trains.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Army Rangers Police Nankana Sahib November All From Best

Recent Stories

FTA urges compliance with fixed minimum excise pri ..

6 minutes ago

Central Punjab and Northern join Southern Punjab a ..

23 minutes ago

OSCE Media Representative Warns Against Attacks on ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Saudia announce major expansion of ..

51 minutes ago

'Self management key to business success'

5 minutes ago

40 women get interest-free soft term loans

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.