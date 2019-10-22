Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satunat Singh, General Secretary Sardar Ameer Singh, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal besides representatives of Pakistan Army, Police Rangers, Customs, Railway, Immigration and other departments attended it.

A large number of Sikh yatrees will come to Pakistan from India and all over the world for participating in the celebrations. While a new Langer Hall had been inaugurated for yatrees in Janaumasthan.

The ETPB chairman said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special directions for making best arrangements for the birth celebrations. All related departments would perform their responsibilities in this regard. Foolproof security arrangements would be made for the guests coming from all over the world.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal said Indian Sikh yatrees would arrive here via Wahga Railway station through special trains on November 5-6. While central ceremony would be observed in Nankana Sahib on November 12 in which thousands of sikh yatrees would participate.

The sikh yatrees will go back home to India on Nov 15 through special trains.