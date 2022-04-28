UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Building Plans In Sialkot City

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:26 PM

The design committee met here on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi in the chair to discuss plans and applications for construction of commercial and residential buildings within the boundaries of district council, metropolitan corporation and municipal committees

The DC directed the officials concerned to provide parking space in accordance with the law in construction projects of plazas, schools, hospitals and other multi-storey buildings.

He said that maps of buildings not leaving the parking area would not be approved at all.

Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Umer Shuja Cheema attended the meeting.

