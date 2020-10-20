UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discusses Business Plan For Increasing Revenue Generation Of WASAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:29 PM

Meeting discusses business plan for increasing revenue generation of WASAs

Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday presided over a meeting on resources mobilization to discuss the business plan for increasing revenue generation of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday presided over a meeting on resources mobilization to discuss the business plan for increasing revenue generation of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

During the meeting, it was decided that all illegal water connections would be removed besides revising the water and sanitation tariff in all water and sanitation authorities in Punjab to improve their efficiencies.

It was also decided that the Federal government would be requested to assign a social tariff for the WASAs to reduce the electricity burden from it while burden of water and sanitation charges on lower group would be reduced and revenue generated by the WASAs would be spent on its required equipment.

Housing and Public Health Engineering Secretary briefed the meeting about the proposed business plan of the WASA Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi that the government would provide Rs 18.5 billion subsidy to them by 2023 while WASAs could increase its revenue by Rs 7.

4 billion by implementing on the proposed plan. The government would need to give Rs 7.9 billion subsidy in the next three years while after then the WASAs would be self-sustained and subsidy would not be required.

Water supply in the private schemes would also bring into the legal framework, while water leakages, illegal connections and ending of without meter water supply would be ensured.

All WASAs would be provided required equipment for sewerage in order to end the public complaints.

The minister approved the proposed business plan of the WASAs and instructed to collect the details of water and electricity connections in Punjab.

He also instructed clubbing the revenue collection on solid waste management with WASAs to control the sewerage issues.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Laghari, education Minister Murad Raas, and officials from departments concerned.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Electricity Business Education Punjab Water Rawalpindi Gujranwala All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

46 minutes ago

AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes for f ..

46 minutes ago

US Nominates Trump Economic Adviser to Run OECD - ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discuss Karabakh Conflict - Kremlin

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims four more lives, infects 214 other ..

2 minutes ago

DG FJA briefs National Assembly body on Law

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.