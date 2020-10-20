Meeting discusses business plan for increasing revenue generation of WASAs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday presided over a meeting on resources mobilization to discuss the business plan for increasing revenue generation of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

During the meeting, it was decided that all illegal water connections would be removed besides revising the water and sanitation tariff in all water and sanitation authorities in Punjab to improve their efficiencies.

It was also decided that the Federal government would be requested to assign a social tariff for the WASAs to reduce the electricity burden from it while burden of water and sanitation charges on lower group would be reduced and revenue generated by the WASAs would be spent on its required equipment.

Housing and Public Health Engineering Secretary briefed the meeting about the proposed business plan of the WASA Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi that the government would provide Rs 18.5 billion subsidy to them by 2023 while WASAs could increase its revenue by Rs 7.

4 billion by implementing on the proposed plan. The government would need to give Rs 7.9 billion subsidy in the next three years while after then the WASAs would be self-sustained and subsidy would not be required.

Water supply in the private schemes would also bring into the legal framework, while water leakages, illegal connections and ending of without meter water supply would be ensured.

All WASAs would be provided required equipment for sewerage in order to end the public complaints.

The minister approved the proposed business plan of the WASAs and instructed to collect the details of water and electricity connections in Punjab.

He also instructed clubbing the revenue collection on solid waste management with WASAs to control the sewerage issues.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Laghari, education Minister Murad Raas, and officials from departments concerned.