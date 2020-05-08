UrduPoint.com
Meeting Discusses Coronavirus, Wheat Procurement, Price Control, Locust Attack

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Meeting discusses coronavirus, wheat procurement, price control, locust attack

A high-level meeting was held here Friday at Commissioner Office under the chair of Provincial Secretary for Labour Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jaan and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting was held here Friday at Commissioner Office under the chair of Provincial Secretary for Labour Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jaan and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry.

The meeting discussed measures against coronavirus, wheat procurement, price control and steps taken against locust attack in Bahawalpur division.

The meeting was told that different government buildings were turned into quarantine centres with a capacity of keeping 2000 persons in addition to 871 rooms of six hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

A 100-bed field hospital has been set up at Government Degree College for Special education for treatment of coronavirus patients.

All the public places including railways station, bus stands, markets and government offices are sprayed with disinfectant on a regular basis. Spray campaign against dengue was also underway in Bahawalpur.

The meeting was briefed that target of procuring 317,461 metric ton wheat has been set up for Bahawalpur district which will be achieved in time. Special monitoring of locust is underway in 21 union councils of Cholistan.

Deputy Commissioner told the meeting that fine of Rs 220,000 has been collected from shopkeepers found involved in overcharging and hoarding during last one month and eight police cases had been registered.

