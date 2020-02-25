UrduPoint.com
Meeting Discusses Darbar Bibi Pakdaman Upgradation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:29 PM

A Punjab Auqaf Organisation meeting was held at the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies on Tuesday to discuss up-gradation of Darbar Bibi Pakdaman Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A Punjab Auqaf Organisation meeting was held at the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies on Tuesday to discuss up-gradation of Darbar Bibi Pakdaman Lahore.

Judicial Commission Chairman Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi presided over the meeting while Secretary Auqaf Punjab Gulzar Hussain Shah, IG Police Punjab, Additional Commissioner Lahore, Architecture Nayar Ali Dada, Director Projects Auqaf Punjab Hamid Masood and others attended it.

The meeting reviewed up-gradation, construction and repair of Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman under the directions of the Lahore High Court.

