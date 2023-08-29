Meeting discusses de-silting of River Swat

Commissioner Malakand Division, Shahidullah Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss measures to control floods including de-silting of River Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Shahidullah Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss measures to control floods including de-silting of River Swat.

The meeting among others was attended by Executive Engineer Irrigation, Deputy Director of Local Government, Assistant Director Mineral Department, Regional Municipal Officer and concerned officials.

The Assistant Director briefed the meeting about the legal aspects of de-silting and informed that de-silting would start after completing legal formalities.

Participants also suggested starting de-silting from the mainstream of the river to minimize the chances of floods in the future.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner stressed devising a result-oriented strategy relating to flood prevention directing the division of riverbed into separate blocs aiming for work efficiency.

He also directed authorities to make contractors compliant with rules and regulations besides devising a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments from the banks of River Swat.