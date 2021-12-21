UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Demarcation Of Bahawalpur District For Local Bodies Elections

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:03 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting was held here on Tuesday to review demarcation of urban and rural areas, the formation of Neighborhood Councils in urban areas, and Village Councils in rural areas of Bahawalpur District.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, District Election Commissioner Abrar Jatoi, Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Azhar Javed, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Nasrullah, and other concerned officers.

Under the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021, the meeting approved the issuing of notification to give the status of Metropolitan Corporation to Tehsil Bahawalpur City and formation of District Councils in Urban and Rural Areas of five other tehsils of the district.

Neighborhood Councils will be formed in the area of the metropolitan corporation and five other municipal committees. Village councils will be formed in rural areas of tehsils.

DC has appointed Deputy Director Local Government and Chief Officer District Council as Coordinators to liaison with the District Election Commissioner. District Election Commissioner Abrar Jatoi briefed about the demarcation in Bahawalpur district.

