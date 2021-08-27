Meeting discusses development of merged districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday discussed the progress on ongoing development projects in the merged districts of the country.

The meeting was attended by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and members of National Assembly Gul Dad Khan and Gul Zafar Khan.

Special Assistant Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani were also present.