UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Development Of Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:03 PM

Meeting discusses development of merged districts

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday discussed the progress on ongoing development projects in the merged districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday discussed the progress on ongoing development projects in the merged districts of the country.

The meeting was attended by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and members of National Assembly Gul Dad Khan and Gul Zafar Khan.

Special Assistant Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Progress

Recent Stories

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped w ..

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped woman

5 minutes ago
 Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

10 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

10 minutes ago
 Acid Burn conviction rate increased to 17.3 percen ..

Acid Burn conviction rate increased to 17.3 percent since 2014: ASF

10 minutes ago
 At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire i ..

At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire inside the factory

21 minutes ago
 New Zealand grapples with new COVID-19 outbreak, e ..

New Zealand grapples with new COVID-19 outbreak, extends lockdown

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.