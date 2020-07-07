Meeting discusses development projects in education sector of merged districts

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to discuss issues pertaining to educational activities in the merged districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to discuss issues pertaining to educational activities in the merged districts of the province.

The meeting also discussed issues regarding ongoing development projects under Parent Teacher Council (PTC).

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Director Elementary and Secondary Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, Chief Planning Officer Hashmat Ali and heads of education sector of the merged districts.

The education minister directed for completion of all development projects in the schools of the merged districts under the PTC within current holidays so that educational activities after vacations may be continued smoothly.

He said reports about funds of construction projects in schools should be furnished timely to the department so that progress could be made on future strategy at the earliest.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed district officers to ensure merit and transparency in awarding contracts of development projects of schools in their respective district.

He warned of legal action in case of violations of relevant rules.

He said the tribal districts had now become part of the province, regular audit would conducted of all projects so that it could be ensured that allocated development funds were properly utilized.

He directed the concerned officials to minutely monitor work on the development projects in schools in their respective areas and pay visit on daily basis to ensure quality and transparency.

He also said that special focus should be given to admission of children in schools so that maximum number of children from those districts could be enrolled for seeking education.

He added that focus should also be given on admission of girls to enhance literacy rate and equip each child with education.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed concerned officials of the merged districts to transfer and post those employees who had served in same place for two or more years to other places of the district concerned, adding such move would uphold merit and reflect the government's sincerity for uplift of education sector.