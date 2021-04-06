Meeting discusses draft legislation for setting up special courts for overseas Pakistanis

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:15 PM

A meeting was held at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) offices here on Tuesday to discuss draft legislation for establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) offices here on Tuesday to discuss draft legislation for establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by OPC Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ishrat-Ullah Khan Niazi and Director (Legal) OPC Raja Muhammad Zubair, Additional District and Sessions Judge/ Senior Research Officer LHC Sher Abbas Awan, Additional Registrar LHC/ Director Overseas Pakistanis Complaint Cell Johnson Bernard, Additional Registrar Monitoring LHC/ Additional Secretary District Judiciary Chaudhry Saeed Akhtar, Deputy Registrar/ Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Cell Arif Javed Dar, Civil Judge/ Research Officer LHC Ahmed Zia, Civil Judge/ Research Officer LHC Kashif Pasha besides Deputy Director (Legislation) Punjab Law Department Rabia Latif and a representative of the Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab.

The OPC Ordinance, rules and regulations for special courts and the number of overseas courts to be established in districts of Punjab were also discussed at length.

OPC Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem said that the Lahore High Court and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab would have to work together for expeditious disposal of complaints and provision of relief to the overseas Pakistanis.

The next meeting will be held at the office of Justice Jawwad Hassan at the LHC.

More Stories From Pakistan

