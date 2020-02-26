Meeting discusses establishment of new PSC Zone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting regarding zonal quota rationalization in recruitment held here Civil Secretariat with KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan in the chair.

Beside, Special Assistants to KP CM Riaz Khan and Taj Mohammad Khan, the ANP MPA Sardar Hussain Babak , representatives of the KP Public Service Commission (PSC), Statistics Department and other concerned organizations attended.

The meeting discussed in detail the establishment of a zone of the provincial service commission comprising of the districts Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Shangla in light of the resolution of the provincial assembly.

Speaking in the meeting, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons, Taj Mohammad Khan said that the concerned districts are highly backward in education basis and due to that reason the residents of the area could not compete with the already existing zones.

He was of the view that districts Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram and Torghar should be allotted new quota on the basis of their population in shape of new zone.

The meeting was told that population is the sole criteria for job quota in the zones. Therefore, all aspects should be taken into consideration. So, the right of no one should be usurped.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to KP CM on Public Health, Riaz Khan and ANP MPA Sardar Hussain Babak called for the inclusion of district Buner in the new zone.

Addressing the meeting, the Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan said that the purpose of the commission the preparation of recommendations to the provincial government regarding the new zone. However, he said that there is no doubt about the establishment of the new zone.

He said that the matter of the inclusion of district Buner in the new zone would be put before the cabinet. He directed the authorities to prepare a report of in light of the proposals of the participants.