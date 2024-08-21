Meeting Discusses ETPB Properties' Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The 356th meeting of members of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) was held here on Wednesday to discuss security and better use of Trust properties.
ETPB Chairman Syed Attaur Rahman presided over the meeting while Hindu and Sikh members from all over the country, government and non-government members participated in it. Secretary Board Farid Iqbal briefed the meeting.
The Board chairman said that strict action would be taken against occupiers and facilitators of Trust properties.
According to instructions of the chairman, initiatives were being taken to increase the Board income. Secretary Board Farid Iqbal said the Board meeting approved budget for financial year 2024-25.
In the meeting, approval was given to purchase heavy machinery for effective action against illegal occupants and defaulters. Approval was also given for provision of funds for conservation, renovation and decoration of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Haveli. The committee also sanctioned funds for renovation of gurudwaras and temples.
