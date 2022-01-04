UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Formulating Of ADP 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

A meeting was held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government Altaf Baloch to review the structuring of the Annual Development Programme 2022-23

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting was held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government Altaf Baloch to review the structuring of the Annual Development Programme 2022-23.

The meeting took important decisions regarding the use of new annual development funds. It also focused on the construction of the Local Government Complex.

During the meeting, the Secretary told that other important buildings of South Punjab Secretariat would also be constructed in the Complex.

Altaf Baloch said that the Annual Development Program 2022-23 should be prepared as soon as possible and the ongoing development schemes should be completed within the specific time.

He directed the Executive Engineers to go to the fields and monitor all the development projects. He said that he would personally visit the development schemes for inspection.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit All Government

Recent Stories

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and N ..

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and Naran

6 minutes ago
 UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Hom ..

UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Homosexual Activity - Reports

6 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in Februa ..

OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in February by Planned 400,000 BpD - So ..

6 minutes ago
 Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

7 minutes ago
 Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview ..

Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview apology

7 minutes ago
 US sets global record of 1m reported Covid cases o ..

US sets global record of 1m reported Covid cases on Monday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.