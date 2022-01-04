Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

A meeting was held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government Altaf Baloch to review the structuring of the Annual Development Programme 2022-23

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting was held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government Altaf Baloch to review the structuring of the Annual Development Programme 2022-23.

The meeting took important decisions regarding the use of new annual development funds. It also focused on the construction of the Local Government Complex.

During the meeting, the Secretary told that other important buildings of South Punjab Secretariat would also be constructed in the Complex.

Altaf Baloch said that the Annual Development Program 2022-23 should be prepared as soon as possible and the ongoing development schemes should be completed within the specific time.

He directed the Executive Engineers to go to the fields and monitor all the development projects. He said that he would personally visit the development schemes for inspection.