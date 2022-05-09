Meeting discusses heatwave, its responses in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Special Secretary Saleha Saeed Monday presided over a meeting regarding the current heatwave and its response in the province.

According to a spokesperson, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Dr Shahid Magsi, Salman Ghani and Dr Jamshed from WHO were present.

During the meeting, the heatwave in the country, especially in Punjab was discussed. Project Director Dr Shahid Magsi gave briefing on the heatwave and steps being taken to avoid its effects.

Saleha Saeed said, "The government was taking appropriate measures to deal with bad effects of the heatwave, as instructed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

" She said that an awareness campaign would be launched as well to keep people well informed of the dangers of heatwave, adding that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were also being issued for workplaces and workers of different departments.

She said that deputy commissioners had been instructed to conduct meetings with CEOs on the matter and report back. "We will also monitor data of heatstroke patients coming to hospitals," she added.