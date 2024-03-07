Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Illegal Occupation Of ETPB Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The 355th meeting of members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held at the board office, here on Thursday with Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan in the chair.

The chairman told the board members that effective action was being taken against illegal occupants and defaulters of the ETPB properties.

According to the Supreme Court and the One Man Commission orders, commercial land worth crores of rupees had been handed over in Karachi, the meeting was told. The operation would continue, it added.

The board was briefed about geo-tagging and SPARCO, the agenda of property in Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Hasan-Abdal to be given for education, lease and development.

Aadhaar card for Indian pilgrims, their stay and provision of facilities to them were discussed. Approval was given for upgradation of the electric system in Gurudwara Sachasauda Farooqabad.

The meeting was attended by Hindu and Sikh members from all over the country, as well as official and non-official members, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Admin Uzmi Shahzadi, Controller Accounts Adeel Ahmed, Sanaullah Khan, CEO Kartarpur Abu Bakr Aftab Qureshi, Shahid Bashir and other board officers participated in the meeting.

