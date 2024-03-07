Meeting Discusses Illegal Occupation Of ETPB Properties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The 355th meeting of members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held at the board office, here on Thursday with Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan in the chair.
The chairman told the board members that effective action was being taken against illegal occupants and defaulters of the ETPB properties.
According to the Supreme Court and the One Man Commission orders, commercial land worth crores of rupees had been handed over in Karachi, the meeting was told. The operation would continue, it added.
The board was briefed about geo-tagging and SPARCO, the agenda of property in Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Hasan-Abdal to be given for education, lease and development.
Aadhaar card for Indian pilgrims, their stay and provision of facilities to them were discussed. Approval was given for upgradation of the electric system in Gurudwara Sachasauda Farooqabad.
The meeting was attended by Hindu and Sikh members from all over the country, as well as official and non-official members, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Admin Uzmi Shahzadi, Controller Accounts Adeel Ahmed, Sanaullah Khan, CEO Kartarpur Abu Bakr Aftab Qureshi, Shahid Bashir and other board officers participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanjrani addresses retiring Senators at farewell gathering5 minutes ago
-
Mehran University’s senate approves budget of 4817.538 million rupees for 2023-246 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 11.5m from defaulters6 minutes ago
-
Rescuers' competitions held at Rescue Central Station6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA achieves AACSB international accreditation6 minutes ago
-
Ex- caretaker FM Jilani calls on PM Shehbaz16 minutes ago
-
ANF organises "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" between different Schools16 minutes ago
-
LDA, MCL team demolishes illegal structures16 minutes ago
-
Police resolve blind murder case of youth , alleged murderers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential food items fixes during Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs37 minutes ago
-
CJ, PHC visits blood donation camp45 minutes ago