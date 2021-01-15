UrduPoint.com
Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting attended by heads of various development agencies here In the Committee Room of Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Friday.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting for enhancing the beautification of Lahore city besides redressing the parking and traffic-related issues, according to spokesman of Provincial Industries Department.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all possible resources would be provided by the government for the beautification, besides maintaining the cleanliness condition of the city.

He directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process for improving the civic amenities, asserting that all development agencies would have to complete the development projects within the stipulated time.

"Lahore is heart of Pakistan and it will turn into a beautiful and clean city. The entry and exit points of the city will be improved especially, "he remarked.

The minister directed the concerned agencies to remodel the important squares of the city to reduce the pressure of traffic.

He further directed to plant flowers and install high-quality street lights to beautify the important roads. A phased-wise programme would be started for making the city beautiful and to improve the condition of roads. In the first phase, he said, The Mall Road would be improved as a pilot project.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that unnecessary parking and lots of advertisements had affected the beauty of the city. He directed for taking effective steps for curbing unnecessary parking stands and advertisements, as well as evolve a plan for rehabilitation and beautification of underpasses.

During the meeting, targets were set to make the provincial capital city beautiful and relevant agencies would have to meet the targets within the stipulated time frame.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Managing Director of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

