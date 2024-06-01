Meeting discusses law, order, Eid security plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A meeting of the divisional intelligence committee was held in the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Saturday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and other officers were present in the meeting while DCs and DPOs of other three districts of the division joined the meeting through online.

During the meeting, law and order and a security plan for Eid-ul-Adha were discussed in detail.

The commissioner directed for special surveillance at public places in addition to strict monitoring of all entry and exit points of the district.

She urged screening of people staying in hotels, and keeping an eye on suspect people.

She also directed for strict security of the Chinese in the division according to SOPs.

Earlier, the RPO briefed the meeting about current law and order in the region.