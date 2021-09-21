UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Matters Relating To Payment, Survey Of Houses Damaged In Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss factors affecting survey of houses damaged and destroyed in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss factors affecting survey of houses damaged and destroyed in merged districts.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Relief, Additional Secretary Relief, Director General and Project Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Participants of the meeting discussed steps taken for rehabilitation, factors affecting compensation payment and the amount being paid to affectees.

It was told that so far Rs.

33 billion has been released for the affectees of merged districts while steps have been taken to distribute cheques of Rs. 9.3 million among affected tribal of North Waziristan in next two days.

The minister said that administration have been directed to ensure timely distribution of compensation amount among owners of destroyed house in a transparent way adding pragmatic steps have been taken to speed up distribution process.

The minister said that development of merged districts has been started that would change economic conditions of the people.

