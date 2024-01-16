Meeting Discusses Matters Relating To PHA Mega City
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar chaired a meeting and discussed matters related to Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (PHA) Mega City.
The meeting was also attended by Caretaker Minister, Dr. Aamir Abdullah, CM’s advisor, Ashfaq Khan, Secretary Housing and concerned officials.
The meeting discussed observations being made during the site visit of PHA Mega City. The meeting was informed that concerned land could be used for housing purposes according to the land revenue laws of KP province.
It was said that 1750 kanal land has been acquired for phase I and allotment of 3434 plots has been done. The meeting was informed that appropriate measures have been taken to prevent flooding and private sector has been involved for investment in the mega housing scheme.
APP/mds
