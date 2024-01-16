Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Matters Relating To PHA Mega City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Meeting discusses matters relating to PHA Mega city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar chaired a meeting and discussed matters related to Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (PHA) Mega City.

The meeting was also attended by Caretaker Minister, Dr. Aamir Abdullah, CM’s advisor, Ashfaq Khan, Secretary Housing and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed observations being made during the site visit of PHA Mega City. The meeting was informed that concerned land could be used for housing purposes according to the land revenue laws of KP province.

It was said that 1750 kanal land has been acquired for phase I and allotment of 3434 plots has been done. The meeting was informed that appropriate measures have been taken to prevent flooding and private sector has been involved for investment in the mega housing scheme.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit SITE Housing

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

1 hour ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

6 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan