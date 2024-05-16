Meeting discusses matters relating to provision of funds to KPHA

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzamil Aslam Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss provision of funds to Khyber Pakhtnkhwa Highways Authority (KPHA) for land purchase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzamil Aslam Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss provision of funds to Khyber Pakhtnkhwa Highways Authority (KPHA) for land purchase.

The meeting discussed provision of funds to KPHA for continuation of ongoing projects and to purchase land for future projects. Participants concurred to invite suggestions from Accountant General Office about payments of outstanding dues.

The advisor said that government is utilizing resources to complete public welfare projects and strategy was being prepared to pay the outstanding amount. He also directed participants to present their proposals and suggestions relating to matter in next meeting.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Shakil Ahmad, Secretary Works, Dr. Asad Ali, Secretary Law, Akhtar Saeedm Managing Director KPHA, Asad Ali and concerned officials also attended the meeting.