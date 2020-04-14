UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discusses Measures For Coronavirus, Dengue Control

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Meeting discusses measures for coronavirus, dengue control

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo presided over a meeting to discuss measures adopted by the district administration to control coronavirus pandemic and dengue fever

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo presided over a meeting to discuss measures adopted by the district administration to control coronavirus pandemic and dengue fever.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Abbas Joyea, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Asfand Yar and officers of education, Agriculture, Social Welfare and other departments.

The DC discussed the arrangements to control dengue fever and coronavirus and expressed satisfaction over the measures planned to control breeding of dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Agriculture Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says lockdown for schools, public places to con ..

13 minutes ago

FNC Health Affairs Committee remotely discusses dr ..

21 minutes ago

Sydney Naval Base in Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Fea ..

59 seconds ago

Rain expected in city during next 24 hour

1 minute ago

DG Rescue 1122 for acknowledging services of rescu ..

1 minute ago

Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi posted as Coordinator for Polio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.