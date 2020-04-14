Meeting discusses measures for coronavirus, dengue control

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo presided over a meeting to discuss measures adopted by the district administration to control coronavirus pandemic and dengue fever

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo presided over a meeting to discuss measures adopted by the district administration to control coronavirus pandemic and dengue fever.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Abbas Joyea, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Asfand Yar and officers of education, Agriculture, Social Welfare and other departments.

The DC discussed the arrangements to control dengue fever and coronavirus and expressed satisfaction over the measures planned to control breeding of dengue larvae.