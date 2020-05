Meeting discusses measures for treatment of coronavirus patients

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has said that availability of ventilators is being ensured in all hospitals across the Sukkur division.

Chairing a meeting at his house here, the Commissioner Sukkur reviewed number of corona patient in public hospitals in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

Director Health, Agha Samiullah Pathan briefed the meeting about measures for treatment of coronavirus patients.