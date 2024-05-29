Meeting discusses measures to ensue ban on polythene bags

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, a meeting was held here on Wednesday to ensure the process of banning polythene bags

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, a meeting was held here on Wednesday to ensure the process of banning polythene bags.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Naveed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Haroon Khan, assistant commissioners (ACs) of all tehsils, Assistant Director (AD) Environment Protection Umer Daraz, President Merchant Association Shahjahan Butt, President Anjuman-e-Tajaran Muzmal Hafeez and officers of related departments.

The deputy commissioner said the land pollution was causing accidents and indiscriminate use of polythene bags was the main cause of land pollution. Therefore, people would have to end the use of polythene bags to make earth and its environment clean and pure. He appealed to representatives of social organisations to ensure implementation of orders of the Lahore High Court and the government's decision to ensure implementation of ban on use of polythene bags.

In this regard, the government had set a deadline of June 5, after which a crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of polythene bags would be launched by the administration, he warned.

The DPO Narowal directed the officers of the Environment Protection Department to organise awareness seminars and rallies in this regard across the district so that citizens could avoid the use of polythene bags. He said in order to protect the environment from pollution, people should adopt environment-friendly behaviour in their daily life, including giving up the use of things that cause pollution, including plastics and chemicals.

In the meeting, social organisations reiterated their determination to popularise the use of bags made of cloth instead of plastic during buying and selling.