Meeting Discusses Measures To Ensue Ban On Polythene Bags
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, a meeting was held here on Wednesday to ensure the process of banning polythene bags
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, a meeting was held here on Wednesday to ensure the process of banning polythene bags.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Naveed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Haroon Khan, assistant commissioners (ACs) of all tehsils, Assistant Director (AD) Environment Protection Umer Daraz, President Merchant Association Shahjahan Butt, President Anjuman-e-Tajaran Muzmal Hafeez and officers of related departments.
The deputy commissioner said the land pollution was causing accidents and indiscriminate use of polythene bags was the main cause of land pollution. Therefore, people would have to end the use of polythene bags to make earth and its environment clean and pure. He appealed to representatives of social organisations to ensure implementation of orders of the Lahore High Court and the government's decision to ensure implementation of ban on use of polythene bags.
In this regard, the government had set a deadline of June 5, after which a crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of polythene bags would be launched by the administration, he warned.
The DPO Narowal directed the officers of the Environment Protection Department to organise awareness seminars and rallies in this regard across the district so that citizens could avoid the use of polythene bags. He said in order to protect the environment from pollution, people should adopt environment-friendly behaviour in their daily life, including giving up the use of things that cause pollution, including plastics and chemicals.
In the meeting, social organisations reiterated their determination to popularise the use of bags made of cloth instead of plastic during buying and selling.
Recent Stories
TLG Photography recruits Lahore talent for UK expansion
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day
Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..
Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..
Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists
DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations
U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins
China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..
Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TLG Photography recruits Lahore talent for UK expansion37 seconds ago
-
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day5 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day4 minutes ago
-
Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climate change4 minutes ago
-
Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of jobs4 minutes ago
-
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists5 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations14 minutes ago
-
Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million21 minutes ago
-
Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Ministers rush to Khanewal on CM’s orders after children died of measles22 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA directs to identify individuals responsible for fire incidents in Margalla Hills22 minutes ago
-
Accused involved in session court attack held32 minutes ago