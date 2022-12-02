Meeting discusses measures to make Lahore sanitation more efficient

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company is active to make the sanitation system more efficient in the city.

A meeting, held at Town Hall on Friday with LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar in the chair, discussed problems related to sanitation of Lahore. The CEO issued instructions to immediately fill the vacant posts of workers, who had retired from service or passed away.

Zonal officers, including town managers and fleet managers from all nine towns, had been consulted about the steps taken to improve the sanitation operations in Lahore.

It was suggested that town managers should hold regular meetings with their zonal officers and zonal officers with their supervisors to improve working conditions in their respective areas.

Along with the main highways, cleaning arrangements should be made in the streets as well, meeting decided.

Ali Anan Qamar had issued instructions to ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in all town managers' fields.

Hand-carts, shovels, brooms and other necessary equipment should be sent immediately to each town as per requirement, he added.

He further said that negligence in cleaning of all major areas of Lahore, including The Mall road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and Canal Road would not be tolerated.

Furthermore, the LWMC CEO immediately approved the proposal to send three workers on Hajj every year and directed Human Resource General Manager to make a policy.

Ali Anan Qamar said, "Our workers are our assets, and we are taking all possible measures for their welfare."