Meeting Discusses Monthly Performance Of Ombudsman Secretariat

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Tuesday emphasized the importance of registering complaints with due diligence and resolving them strictly on merit. He also directed investigating officers to ensure that complaints are addressed without any bias or delay.

He was chairing a meeting to review monthly performance of Ombudsman Secretariat. He also appreciated the ongoing public awareness campaign via digital streaming platforms and acknowledged the positive outcomes of seminars and awareness drives being conducted at colleges and union council levels by regional offices.

The meeting was informed that the highest number of complaints were being received against provincial departments particularly Departments of Elementary and Secondary education, Local Government, Health and PDA. A performance report for March 2025 was presented with a detailed review of the performance of regional offices in Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Swat.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ombudsman Johar Ali Shah, Director General Barkatullah Khan and other relevant officials.

