UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Ongoing Projects Of Soil And Water Conservation In Merged, Southern Districts

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Water Conservation in merged, southern districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qasuria here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review development projects of Soil and Water Conservation which are underway in merged and southern districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qasuria here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review development projects of Soil and Water Conservation which are underway in merged and southern districts.

The meeting was attended by Director General Soil and Water Conservation, Yasin Khan Wazir and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed the conservation of water in the rain-fed areas of southern districts, turning these areas into cultivable lands, construction of groundwater recharge, cultivation through rainwater in merged districts besides World Bank schemes, and other important projects.

It was told that storage of rainwater through check dams in rainy areas could irrigate arable lands that would benefit farmers and, landowners and could also be used in households.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister said that role of soil and water conservation is very as most of the farmers in these areas depend on rainwater for cultivation. He stressed the need to play a role to improve agriculture and increase production.

He directed concerned officers to pay special attention to ongoing development schemes in the southern districts and make efforts to complete them within the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Water Agriculture

Recent Stories

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

7 minutes ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

7 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn ..

Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' for Hate Mongers

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs building inspectors to improv ..

Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for supporti ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular A ..

Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular Access to Gershkovich - Foreign ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.