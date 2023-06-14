Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Water Conservation in merged, southern districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qasuria here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review development projects of Soil and Water Conservation which are underway in merged and southern districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qasuria here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review development projects of Soil and Water Conservation which are underway in merged and southern districts.

The meeting was attended by Director General Soil and Water Conservation, Yasin Khan Wazir and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed the conservation of water in the rain-fed areas of southern districts, turning these areas into cultivable lands, construction of groundwater recharge, cultivation through rainwater in merged districts besides World Bank schemes, and other important projects.

It was told that storage of rainwater through check dams in rainy areas could irrigate arable lands that would benefit farmers and, landowners and could also be used in households.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister said that role of soil and water conservation is very as most of the farmers in these areas depend on rainwater for cultivation. He stressed the need to play a role to improve agriculture and increase production.

He directed concerned officers to pay special attention to ongoing development schemes in the southern districts and make efforts to complete them within the stipulated time.