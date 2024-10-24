Meeting discusses operationalization of KMU General Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized the 20th meeting of its department, institutional heads under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq here on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by Registrar KMU Inamullah Khan Wazir and department heads, focused on reviewing key developments and outlining strategic plans to enhance the university’s operational capacity and academic excellence. At the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the operationalization of the KMU General Hospital.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq expressed satisfaction with the ongoing civil works, recruitment processes, and equipment procurement efforts, instructing that all necessary preparations should be completed by December 2024.

The KMU General Hospital is set to become a state-of-the-art facility that will integrate clinical, research, and training services under one roof, offering advanced healthcare services to patients while serving as a hub for modern medical education and research.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq emphasized that the opening of the hospital will fulfill a long-held vision of university leadership and will represent a model for university-hospital integration. "This hospital will not only provide top-tier medical services but will also pave the way for cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment of complex diseases," he stated.

The meeting also addressed the need for financial and administrative autonomy for KMU’s remote campuses. Deputy Treasurer Usman Iqbal was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to empower these campuses, which will lead to improved management and service delivery across the university’s various departments.

The Vice Chancellor underscored the significance of decentralizing authority, particularly for KMU’s affiliated institutions, which include 27 medical and dental colleges, 210 nursing and allied health sciences institutes, and over 70,000 students.

A task force was established to resolve affiliation-related issues and improve the performance of KMU’s remote campuses in Kurram, Swabi, Islamabad, and others. This task force will be led by Professor Dr. Zilli Huma, Director of Academics, and will include key personnel such as Waseem Hasan Khan (Deputy Director Procurement), Muhammad Tayyab (Deputy Director Affiliation), and the directors of the respective campuses.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the need to establish health clinics, with a particular focus on diabetes care, in KMU’s affiliated institutions. Dr. Jalil Khan, Director of Family Medicine, was urged to take swift action in this regard. The session concluded with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq reaffirming his commitment to promoting decentralization within KMU. He stressed the importance of granting autonomy and resources to all campuses and institutes, ensuring their continued growth and development.

Notably, a delegation of British trainers, led by Dr. Ejaz Hussain, participated in the meeting as part of an ongoing collaboration to enhance nursing training across the province. The trainers commended KMU’s efforts and expressed optimism that the training program would significantly elevate the quality of nursing services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

