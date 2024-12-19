Meeting discusses parking, traffic issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood chaired a meeting with officials from the Chamber of Commerce and trader representatives at the municipal corporation office on Thursday to discuss parking and traffic-jam issues in the city.

Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarar and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch were also present. The meeting focused on addressing parking issues, traffic congestion, and enhancing the aesthetics of the city’s markets.

It was mutually decided that the concrete wall at Shaheen Chowk’s U-turn would be replaced with concrete barriers.

Shoppers and traders visiting the city markets would use designated parking areas in Company Bagh, Block 6, and Block 4, with branded passes and stickers issued for identification.

Additionally, it was agreed that yellow markings would be painted on roads to designate parking spots for motorcycles. Traders were given a week to propose further ideas for improving the markets' appearance.

The participants also reached a consensus that administrative institutions and traders would collaborate to ensure the city remains clean, markets are spacious, and traffic issues are resolved on a permanent basis.