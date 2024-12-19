Meeting Discusses Parking, Traffic Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood chaired a meeting with officials from the Chamber of Commerce and trader representatives at the municipal corporation office on Thursday to discuss parking and traffic-jam issues in the city.
Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarar and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch were also present. The meeting focused on addressing parking issues, traffic congestion, and enhancing the aesthetics of the city’s markets.
It was mutually decided that the concrete wall at Shaheen Chowk’s U-turn would be replaced with concrete barriers.
Shoppers and traders visiting the city markets would use designated parking areas in Company Bagh, Block 6, and Block 4, with branded passes and stickers issued for identification.
Additionally, it was agreed that yellow markings would be painted on roads to designate parking spots for motorcycles. Traders were given a week to propose further ideas for improving the markets' appearance.
The participants also reached a consensus that administrative institutions and traders would collaborate to ensure the city remains clean, markets are spacious, and traffic issues are resolved on a permanent basis.
Recent Stories
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU delegation celebrates Int’l Day of Kazakhstan2 minutes ago
-
Riphah University students attend CTP Open Day3 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary for HR visits Kot Lakhpat jail3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses parking, traffic issues3 minutes ago
-
Government targets 100% literacy, allocates Rs 65 billion to HEC; NA told3 minutes ago
-
Registration of plastic businesses with EPA mandatory now12 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to facilitate residents of Cholistan: MD CDA13 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide affordable electricity to people of Sindh: Nasir Shah13 minutes ago
-
Tauqeer Kazmi assumes office as Alhamra ED13 minutes ago
-
IHC halts election tribunal for proceedings in NA-4713 minutes ago
-
PU organises training workshop13 minutes ago
-
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case20 minutes ago