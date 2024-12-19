Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Parking, Traffic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Meeting discusses parking, traffic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood chaired a meeting with officials from the Chamber of Commerce and trader representatives at the municipal corporation office on Thursday to discuss parking and traffic-jam issues in the city.

Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarar and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch were also present. The meeting focused on addressing parking issues, traffic congestion, and enhancing the aesthetics of the city’s markets.

It was mutually decided that the concrete wall at Shaheen Chowk’s U-turn would be replaced with concrete barriers.

Shoppers and traders visiting the city markets would use designated parking areas in Company Bagh, Block 6, and Block 4, with branded passes and stickers issued for identification.

Additionally, it was agreed that yellow markings would be painted on roads to designate parking spots for motorcycles. Traders were given a week to propose further ideas for improving the markets' appearance.

The participants also reached a consensus that administrative institutions and traders would collaborate to ensure the city remains clean, markets are spacious, and traffic issues are resolved on a permanent basis.

Related Topics

Company Traffic Chamber Bagh Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

3 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

20 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

32 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

33 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

47 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

48 minutes ago
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan