Meeting Discusses Permanent Flood Prevention Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed, discussed permanent flood prevention measures, here on Thursday.
Senior officials, including Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary Housing Umar Farooq, DG PDMA Irfan Ali, MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed, and MD Local Government Syed Zahid Aziz, attended the meeting.
The relief commissioner stressed that the Punjab government was implementing a comprehensive strategy to mitigate urban, rural, and river flooding. This plan involves coordinated efforts by the Irrigation Department, Local Government, and WASA, focusing on short, medium, and long-term solutions.
These include the maintenance of river embankments, clearing of waterways, and mitigating damage caused by hill torrents.
Nabeel Javed revealed that Rs. 7 billion had been requested from the government for the procurement of modern machinery to combat floods. Proposed Local Government projects include deepening green belts to store rainwater, remodeling drainage systems, and constructing water storage tanks with various capacities.
Additionally, funds have been sought for sewerage infrastructure development and machinery upgrades in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala. A detailed summary of these projects is being submitted to the Chief Minister of Punjab for approval.
