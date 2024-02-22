Meeting discusses preparation for upcoming anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the anti-polio campaign that is scheduled to start from Feb 26 till March 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the anti-polio campaign that is scheduled to start from Feb 26 till March 1.

The meeting was attended by the Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Taimargara, Dr. Ali Asghar, EPI Coordinator, Dr. Mansoor, and officials of concerned departments.

The meeting discussed the field formation of polio workers, various indicators including refusal cases, proper monitoring, and polio micron plan. The the target set for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, DC directed to ensure the holding of morning assembly, foolproof security for polio teams, and working of the polio monitoring room.

He also directed workers to abide by the plan and make efforts to achieve the targets of the anti-polio campaign.