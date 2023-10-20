Meeting discusses progress on foreign funded projects, stresses timely completion

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 06:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Dr Kazim Niaz and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Friday jointly chaired a meeting to review progress on foreign-funded projects in the province.

The participants received a detailed briefing on progress of foreign-funded projects and related matters. It was emphasized that ongoing projects should be expedited and timely execution of pipeline projects should be ensured.

The meeting reviewed 27 foreign-funded projects related to different sectors in the province of which 10 were funded by World Bank (WB) and 13 by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and one by IFAD.

Secretary Economic Affairs highlighted federal government's readiness to facilitate these projects and stressed that timely completion of the same would benefit local population.

The Chief Secretary directed administrative secretaries and relevant officials to regularly review the progress on projects in their respective departments. He added that proactive approach would help identify and resolve any bottlenecks that could hinder the smooth implementation of important projects.

The Chief Secretary acknowledged that these projects would play a key role in improving healthcare, education, infrastructure and enhancing climate resilience in Pakistan.

Additional Chief Secretary, representatives of WB and ADB, administrative secretaries of line departments, project directors and other relevant officials were in attendance.

