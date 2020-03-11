UrduPoint.com
Meeting Discusses 'Punjab Culture Day' Celebration On March 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

Meeting discusses 'Punjab Culture Day' celebration on March 14

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar held a meeting here at Alhamra Committee Room on Wednesday to discus preparations for the Punjab Culture Day celebrations on March 14

According to a spokesperson, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Rizwan Sharif and Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture(PILAC) Director General (DG) Saman Rae shared their suggestions regarding the day celebrations.

Raja Jahangir said that on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the department was arranging such events to introduce cultural values to the new generation.

In this regard, music, dance, bhangra, plays, exhibition, film festival, food and traditional dresses would be part of celebrations.

He said that in the field of Fine Arts, tribute would be paid to legends in the field. He said the purpose of celebrating programmes was to promote love and courtesy on national level.

The LAC executive directive said that Alhamra would use its resources to make the event successful.

