Meeting Discusses Ramazan Bazaars Establishment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held here on Wednesday to discuss establishment of Ramazan bazaars, provision of essential commodities at discounted rates, and public convenience, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk.
The meeting decided that all model bazaars across the district would be converted into Ramazan bazaars, while assistant commissioners and chief officers would identify additional locations for setting up more such markets in each tehsil. Essential commodities, including flour, sugar, ghee, grocery items, poultry, meat, vegetables, and fruits, will be available at subsidised rates in these markets.
The district administration, in consultation with traders, fixed the prices of essential items and formulated measures to ensure relief for the public before Ramazan. It was highlighted that special subsidies would be provided on flour and sugar to maximise benefits for citizens.
Among the attendees were Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam, DO Industries Rashida Batul, Vice Chairman price Control Arqam Cheema, DSP Ali Virk, and other relevant officers.
