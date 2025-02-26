Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Ramazan Bazaars Establishment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Meeting discusses Ramazan bazaars establishment

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held here on Wednesday to discuss establishment of Ramazan bazaars, provision of essential commodities at discounted rates, and public convenience, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk.

The meeting decided that all model bazaars across the district would be converted into Ramazan bazaars, while assistant commissioners and chief officers would identify additional locations for setting up more such markets in each tehsil. Essential commodities, including flour, sugar, ghee, grocery items, poultry, meat, vegetables, and fruits, will be available at subsidised rates in these markets.

The district administration, in consultation with traders, fixed the prices of essential items and formulated measures to ensure relief for the public before Ramazan. It was highlighted that special subsidies would be provided on flour and sugar to maximise benefits for citizens.

Among the attendees were Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam, DO Industries Rashida Batul, Vice Chairman price Control Arqam Cheema, DSP Ali Virk, and other relevant officers.

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in l ..

Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people

13 minutes ago
 Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

25 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

40 minutes ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

55 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

1 hour ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

2 hours ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

2 hours ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan